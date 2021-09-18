Bianca fires 70 but trails new leader by 8 shots at Portland Classic

Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina made it to the weekend rounds despite contrasting second round results in the LPGA Portland Classic Friday at The Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

Pagdanganan used her power off the tee to produce a two-under par 70 for a share of 20th while Ardina beat the cut off score of 150 by one despite a 74 in the $1.4 million event.

The Tokyo Games veteran birdied the 18th hole to highlight a five-birdie explosion that negated the impact of her three bogeys, including the 3rd and 5th holes.

Along with her opening round 74, Pagdanganan tallied a 144, but trailed new leader and world No. 2 Ko Jin-young by eight shots.

The Korean seized a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh by turning a 67 while Spain’s Carlota Ciganda slipped from a share of first to third after a 71.

Dryburgh, who won her first LPGA title at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland last month, drained three consecutive birdies, beginning at the par-four 16.

Ko needed just 48 putts in her first two rounds and says the greens at the course are in great condition.

Ko played in a group with long-hitters Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and American Angel Yin.

Tavatanakit, who won her first major at the ANA Inspiration this year, is one of the longest drivers on the tour.

The 21-year-old from Bangkok bounced back with a five-under 67 to be tied 14th after carding a disappointing four-over 76 in Thursday’s first round. Yin shot a 74 and is tied for 23rd, nine shots behind Ko. (AFP)