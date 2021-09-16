Olympian boxer Marcial set to wed long-time GF next month

By CARLO ANOLIN
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial is set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Princess Galarpe next month.
Taking it to Instagram Story, Marcial revealed that their wedding will be held on October 28, a day prior to his birthday.
The couple was engaged in June last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Instagram Story screenshot also showed Marcial inviting actor and fellow Philippine Air Force comrade JM de Guzman.
“Tol, wedding ko ng October 28 and birthday ng October 29. If free ka ng 28 invite sana kita sa wedding ko. If busy tol okay lang. Ingat lagi. Salute!”
De Guzman, for his part, said he’ll be able to go if schedule permits.
Both Marcial and de Guzman share a connection having been part of the PAF – not to mention being fraternity brothers – Tau Gamma Phi.
Marcial, 25, got promoted to from airman first class to sergeant after his Olympic stint while de Guzman, 33, was enlisted as a reservist last year.