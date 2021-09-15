Julie Anne San Jose to explore Mindanao

This Friday (September 17), witness the much-awaited first leg of the one-a-kind online musical journey “Limitless, A Musical Trilogy” headlined by Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose.

Dubbed “Breathe,” the first of the three-part online musical journey sees the Kapuso singer exploring the hidden gems of Mindanao and in the process, sharing her own experience as well as discoveries about herself.

“In ‘Limitless,’ I’m sharing a piece of my heart,” shares Julie. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this vulnerable and open to people through a show. You always see me through my work or TV show but I feel like for the first time, you will see me as ‘me’ in ‘Limitless.”

Discovering more is what makes the homegrown Kapuso singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and multi-instrumentalist feel limitless.

“Every day is a learning experience for me and I always have a hunger for learning and for honing my talents,” she adds.

In “Breathe,” Julie meets with the locals of various locations in Mindanao, learning more about their culture and values.

“What really made an impact to me was the connection we had with the locals in Mindanao. They would tell us how grateful they were that of all places we could have gone to, we went to theirs,” she says.

Julie will be joined by Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista and “The Clash” alumnus Jong Madaliday in “Breathe.”

In “Breathe,” Julie also collaborates with Myke Salomon, the musical director behind the hit musicals “Huling El Bimbo” and “Rak of Aegis,” and JC Gellidon as the director of photography.

Ticket buyers have options to purchase ticket specific for each leg or avail of the ticket bundle for the three legs. Tickets are priced at P599 (General Admission); P1,499 (Synergy Pass GA); P1,199 (VIP); and P3,299 (Synergy Pass VIP). A special merchandise awaits ticket buyers who will purchase the VIP and Synergy Pass VIP.

“Limitless, A Musical Trilogy” is under the creative direction of Paolo Valenciano.

This one-of-a-kind event is produced by GMA Synergy — the same team behind the Philippines’ first-ever virtual reality concert, “Alden’s Reality: The Virtual Reality Concert,” the TV airing of which is a finalist at the 2021 New York Festivals Awards.

Tickets now available via www.GMANetwork.com/synergy.