9 Pinoy cue artists down foes at US Open Championship

Jeff De Luna

By JONAS TERRADO

Nine Filipino cue artists won their first two matches after two days of the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dennis Orcollo, Carlo Biado, Warren Kiamco, Roberto Gomez, Jeff De Luna, Johann Chua, Jeffrey Ignacio, James Aranas and Roland Garcia kept themselves in the winner’s bracket of the event considered as one of the sought-after titles in the 9-ball scene.

Orcollo beat Hondurian Miguel Angel Giron Mendieta (9-0) and American Paul Spaanstra (9-2), Biado prevailed over American Steve Fleming (9-2) and Canadian Vincent Beaurivage (9-3) while Kiamco downed Americans Michael DeLawder (9-3) and Justin Espinosa (9-7).

Gomez defeated Americans Joseph Testa (9-7) and Lukas Fracasso-Verner (9-5), De Luna won against Edward Abraham (9-5) and Bill Meacham (9-2) and Chua rolled past Americans Steven Way (9-1) and Kelson Juan (9-2).

Ignacio took down Americans Tyler Adolini (9-6) and Shaun Wilke, James Aranas was victorious over Japanese Sakura Muramatsu (9-1) and American John Hennigan and Garcia defeated American Nic Torraca (9-2) and Polish Konrad Juszczyszyn (9-6).

Compatriots Dan Segui and Daniel Dagotdot were among the early casualties of the tournament which is implementing a double-elimination format.

Segui lost to Americans Kang Lee (9-3) and Donnie Mills, Dagotdot couldn’t follow his 9-7 triumph over Indian Jaydev Zaveri by losing to Scottish Jayson Shaw (9-0) and Venezuelan Jesus Atencio (9-8).

Efren “Bata” Reyes is the only Filipino to have won the event back in 1994 while Alex Pagulayan was representing Canada when he captured the 2005 edition.