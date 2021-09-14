Fighting for their dreams

The life of one of eight singers from different parts of the country will change forever as they battle it in the fifth “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand finals this Saturday (Sept. 18) on “It’s Showtime.”

Find out who among finalists Reiven Umali, Froilan Cedilla, Psalm Manalo, Gem Christian, Adrian Manibale, Anthony Castillo, Lorraine Galvez and Aixia Mallary will follow the footsteps of Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, and Elaine Duran, and JM Yosures.

The new champion will win P1 million, a brand new house and lot from Camella worth P2.3 million, a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, a management contract under Star Magic’s Polaris, and a trophy designed by Toym Imao.

During the first round, the finalists are set to showcase their chosen ‘pangmalakasang’ song. At the end, only the three finalists with the highest scores from the judges will move on to the last round.

Like the past ‘Huling Tapatan,’ the three remaining finalists will perform a medley of their musical influences.

Compared to the first round, half of the scores of the contestants will come from the votes of the viewers.

The finalist who garners the highest combined scores from the judges’ scores and audience votes will take home the fifth “TNT” grand champion title.

“Tawag sa Tanghalan” happens on “It’s Showtime” as seen on A2Z channel, the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and on iWantTFC.

Viewers outside the country can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.