Andrew E. is still naughty, funny

By NEIL RAMOS

Andrew E. admitted he was surprised with his old song “Shoot! Shoot!” earning a new audience among the TikTok crowd.

“Actually ‘yung anak ko lang ang nagsabi sa akin,” he related in a recent interview. “Nagulat ako nu’ng sabihin niya sa akin na marami ang gumagamit nito sa TikTok.”

Andrew related that he wrote the song way back in 2003.

He added, “Honestly, I thought it had its run. So, it’s a surprise to me na magugustuhan ng new generation of music listeners ang song.”

The veteran rapper-actor was more surprised with Viva offering him the chance to make a new movie using the song.

Titled “Shoot! Shoot! Di Ko Siya Titigilan,” the movie will have Andrew paired with today’s hottest actresses: AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary.

“Well, I must admit I feel so lucky to have been given this chance,” Andrew said.

His leading ladies echoed his sentiments.

“Maswerte ako na makatambal ang isang icon sa isang pelikula,” said AJ.

“Masaya ako siyempre, “said Sunushine. “Hindi nangyayari basta basta ang ganitong pagkakataon and I feel quite honored.”

“Shoot! Shoot! Di Ko Siya Titigilan,” is about Jack (Andrew), a small town guy whose ultimate dream is to become an actor.

After attending countless auditions, Jack finally gets chosen to play the role of a wealthy relative’s heir.

While rehearsing his lines, his neighbor hears him talking about inheriting 100 billion dollars.

Soon, word spread.

Everybody want to be Jack’s friend.

Girls who want his “money” are now also running after him.

Note the movie’s trailer has already garnered 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Al Tantay, “Shoot! Shoot! Di Ko Siya Titigilan” will stream on Vivamax starting Oct. 1.