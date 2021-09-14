160 PH athletes to vie in Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand

Senate President Vicente Tito Sotto III (fifth from left) leads a ceremony at the Senate Session Hall on Monday honoring Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (third from left) for his valuable leadership that resulted to the Philippines winning its first gold medal—as well as two silvers and one bronze—at the Tokyo Olympics. Senator Panfilo Lacson sponsors Senate Resolution 850 that honors Tolentino. Also in photo are (from left) Senator Joel Villanueva, boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, boxing bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial and Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Francis Tolentino.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The country is fielding 160 athletes in the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand scheduled March 10 to 20, 2022 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino announced yesterday.

“The objective is to ride the momentum of the Tokyo Olympics success,” Tolentino said, adding that the athletes will compete in 21 of the 31 sports.

Tolentino also said the goal is to eclipse last edition’s two-gold medal haul in Turkmenistan in 2017 courtesy of jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez.

Annie Ramirez, left, and Meggie Ochoa are the country’s two gold medalists in the previous AIMAG edition. (From Annie Ramirez’s Facebook account)

The PH team, composed of 105 athletes who vied in 17 of 21 sports, also went home with 14 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Among the silver medal winners were Tokyo Olympics champion Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting, sprinter Eric Cray and billiards players Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit.

Notable bronze winners in the previous edition also include taekwondo jin Olympian Elaine Alora, weightlifter Kristel Macrohon, and the women’s rapid U23 team of Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna and Women FIDE Master Shania Mendoza, to name a few.

For the 2022 edition, the PH team will compete in aquatics, 3×3 basketball, billiards, bowling, chess, dancesport, esports, indoor athletics, indoor rowing, jiu-jitsu, karate, kickboxing, kurash, muay, pencak silat, sambo, sepak takraw, shooting, skateboarding, taekwondo and wrestling.

The multisport tournament was originally scheduled last May 21 to 30, but organizers pushed it to a later date due to the pandemic.