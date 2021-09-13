Beauty Gonzalez in first-ever GMA project ‘Loving Miss Bridgette’

By NEIL RAMOS

She just signed up as Kapuso early this year.

Now, Beauty Gonzalez is all set to make her mark on GMA via “Loving Miss Bridgette.”

Beauty expressed excitement about the show in a recent interview.

“It’s a really nice story and I think people will love it,” she said.

“Loving Miss Bridgette” sees the talented actress being paired with young actor Kelvin Miranda.

Kelvin is looking forward to learn a lot from Beauty.

He said, “Makikita mo yung pagka-brilliant niya bilang aktres so na-excite ako na may matututunan ako sa kanya bilang aktor, bilang katrabaho niya.”

Beauty, on her part, deems her pairing with Kelvin a “challenge.”

“I was so excited to work with someone new, something different, something challenging… I was so happy because my expectations were met by Kelvin,” she said.

Director Adolf Alix Jr. attests to the chemistry of the two.

Co-stars Bing Loyzaga and Adrian Alandy saw it too.

“Sa dialogue pa lang at delivery ni Beauty at Kelvin, makikita mo may kilig, cute factor,” Bing said.

In the show, Beauty will play the titular character, a guidance counselor at a university.

Kelvin is Marcus Villareal, a medical student who will fall in love with her.

Tackling a forbidden love story between a school official and a student, Adolf and creative head and consultant Des Garbes-Severino said they were “very careful” with how the scenes were done.

“These characters aren’t perfect. They’re flawed. They just fell in love but they tried to make the best out of their situation,” Des said.

Head writer Ken de Leon said the show’s story was about “love and healing.”

Also starring Noel Colet, Polo Ravales, Lloyd Samartino, and Nikki Co, “Loving Miss Bridgette” will premiere on GMA-7 on Sept. 13.

It will be part of “Stories from the Heart,” GMA’s new drama anthology of unusual love stories.