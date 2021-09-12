Inspiring Filipinos

Beginning today, Sept. 12, TV host-actress Camille Prats-Yambao will headline a show on GMA that will serve to inspire Filipinos to eat nutritious and delicious meals.

Dubbed “Knorr Nutri-Sarap Kitchen,” the show will showcase success stories of Filipinos who were “laki sa Knorr.”

These include basketball star Marc Pingris who spent his childhood days helping his mom sell vegetables at the Pozorrubio public market in Pangasinan; Doc Joeffrey ‘Otit’ Mambucon, the first from the Tigwahanon-Manobo Tribe who graduated with a double degree in Nursing and Medicine; Teacher Fe Matullano Lustañas, a public school teacher-turned-philanthropist who started the Education Under the Bridge program; and comedienne and entrepreneur Marietta “Pokwang” Subong.

“Knorr Nutri-Sarap Kitchen” features their “malusog na bukas” success stories as tribute to Filipinos who have worked hard to achieve their dreams despite the challenges they experienced growing up.

Part of their success is attributed to eating simple and nutri-sarap meals prepared by their mothers.

Note Camille herself is also “laki sa Knorr,” thanks to the healthy meals prepared for her by her mom, Alma Prats.

There’s more.

Learn about the growing-up struggles and success stories of two moms from DSWD’s 4P’s program through the show. These moms are able to raise healthy children, who are achievers in school, despite their challenged socio-economic status.

“Knorr Nutri-Sarap Kitchen” airs today and every Sunday thereafter at 10:05 am, only on GMA Network.