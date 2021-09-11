Ramos can’t ignore opportunity to play in Japan league

Dwight Ramos (FIBA)

By JONAS TERRADO

Dwight Ramos said the lucrative opportunity of signing with the Toyama Grouses in Japan’s B.League was something that he couldn’t pass up.

Ramos joined the growing list of Filipino cagers heading to the Land of Rising Sun after inking a one-year deal with the Grouses, thus foregoing his UAAP eligibility with Ateneo.

The dashing guard expressed regret of missing a chance to eventually suit up for the Blue Eagles in front of packed crowds, but welcomed the challenge of being in a high-level competition like the B.League.

“I wish I had the chance to wear Ateneo blue and white in the UAAP. However, due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic presently and in the foreseeable future, I have decided to take my next step in my growth as a person and as an athlete,” Ramos said in an Instagram post.

“I believe that the experience and competition level in the B.League will only allow me to become a better contributor to the Gilas Program, which will continue to have my full commitment,” he added.

Though the UAAP remains on hold due to the pandemic, Ramos was also to show his talents as member of Gilas Pilipinas in the three windows of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Coach Tab Baldwin, who recruited him to join Ateneo after playing at Cal State Fullerton in the US NCAA, has groomed the 6-foot-4 Ramos into his top point guard in order to develop his skills against bigger opponents manning the backcourt.

Ramos will get that chance as well in Japan where he’ll look to play a key role in Toyama’s campaign in the B.League season which opens next month.