There is no next Manny Pacquiao – Magsayo

Manny Pacquiao and Mark Magsayo (Photo from Mark Magsayo’s Twitter account)









By CARLO ANOLIN







Undefeated Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo deflected the recognition given to him as the next Manny Pacquiao, stressing nobody can top the boxing legend’s greatest feats.

“Maraming nagsasabi na ganyan, next Manny Pacquiao [daw ako] ganon. Walang next Manny Pacquiao (Many are saying that I’m the next Manny Pacquiao. There is no next Manny Pacquiao),” said Magsayo in an interview with MB Sports Chat’s Dennis Principe. “Merong sisibol pero ‘di kagaya sa nagawa ni Senator Manny Pacquiao. Iba ‘yong nagawa ni Senator, pang history ‘yon (There will be rising star but not like what Senator Manny Pacquiao did. The Senator’s achievements were historic).”

“Kung meron man, kung ako gagawa rin ako ng sarili kong pangalan sa buong mundo, ‘di lang kagaya kay Senator siguro (On my end, I’ll make a name for myself in the world but not as grand as the Senator’s).”

Magsayo, who joined MP Promotions in March last year, always considered Pacquiao as his sports hero and idol.

Not only he followed the footsteps of the only eight-division world boxing champion but also trained under legendary coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.

One of his dreams as a boxer came true when he fought in the undercard of Pacquiao and Cuban Yordenis Ugas last month, scoring an iconic tenth-round knockout win over Mexican foe and former world champion Julio Ceja in their WBC world title eliminator.

Magsayo became the top contender for the WBC featherweight title shot against Gary Russell Jr. in the process.

In the boxing realm, the 42-year-old fighting senator remains as the oldest welterweight boxer to become a champion at age 40 when he defeated Keith Thurman via split decision in July 2019 and the lone pugilist to hold championships that spanned for four generations (90s-2020s).