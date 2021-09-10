PSC donates equipment to Cebu gymnastics academy

MON Fernandez (FB)

In its effort to boost the sport of gymnastics in the South, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has donated equipment to the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu (GAC).

“We initially donated 23 rubber landing mats on Monday, and we are expected to send more equipment to get them started on their grassroots sports development,” said PSC oversight commissioner for Visayas Ramon Fernandez.

This soon-to-rise gym located at Labangon Elementary School will undergo renovation and will be retrofitted with showers, locker rooms and other facilities.

Fernandez added that the sports agency will be sending a complete set of gymnastics equipment including, balance beams, high, horizontal and parallel bars, pommel horses, flex floor systems, spotting blocks, trampolines, vaults, and spring boards, once the quarantine restriction eases up on local government units.

“Once Metro Manila goes to GCQ, we will be sending the equipment right away, as tasked by Chairman Ramirez,” said Fernandez.

The GAC is also in close coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), as it closely dedicates the gymnasiums of the Labangon Elementary School and nearby Guadalupe Elementary School for the sport.

“With about 12,000 students attending these schools, we hope that this new indoor arena will be a rich source of grassroots sports talent in the region, and develop the next Carlos Yulo who will represent the country,” concluded Fernandez.

Last year, the PSC also aided in the refurbishment of the Burauen Sports Complex in Leyte, and the Mindanao State University (MSU) Track Oval in Marawi City in 2018.