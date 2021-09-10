Praying with Gary V.

Prayer forms a vital part of Gary Valenciano’s day.

Whether he is working from home or at the ABS-CBN studios for his weekly show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” he always make time for quiet moments with God no matter how busy his schedule gets.

Aptly, he was tapped as ambassador for Pray.com, an app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content.

Of course, Gary V is more than honored to join Pray.com and introduce the empowering prayer app to Filipinos.

“I want to encourage everyone to pray. I have survived so many health challenges. I am here with you today only by the grace of God. I am unashamed to share my faith in my Lord Jesus Christ. I am grateful, first of all to God, and to Pray.com for giving me a platform to help others draw closer to the Almighty God who gave His only Son to save us,” says Gary V.

App co-founder Steve Gatena is equally happy with the partnership.

“Gary V is an inspiration to Pray.com and the world. The way he talks about his faith, his willingness to reach out to people directly and encouraging them to pray, it’s special. With so many out there struggling with mental and spiritual health because of the pandemic, Gary has chosen to share his voice with all of us. Now you can pray with Gary V anytime on Pray.com,” says Gatena.

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate a community, Pray.com now reaches more than 10 million people globally through its mobile app and website.

It is the simplest way to incorporate prayer into one’s daily life.

Pray.com has multiple functions that can be accessed by registered users: daily prayers every morning, nightly prayers before bedtime, audio Bible stories, Christian meditations, prayer plans, podcasts of pastors from around the world including globally renowned Christian personalities like John Piper, TD Jakes, Joyce Meyer, Manny Pacquiao and even Philippine pastors James Aiton of Favor Church, Paul and Shoddy Chase, and Mylene Evangelista of New Life Church, and Bo Sanchez of Light Of Jesus Family. It also has inspirational music of different genres.

Gary V’s timely ambassadorship with Pray.com becomes even more significant as he recently released a song of praise titled “Make Us Whole Again.”

Written in the summer of 2020, the song is Valenciano’s way of expressing his journey during the pandemic, grappling with hope and fear, life and death, frailties and faith.

Note that just recently Gary V Lost a friend due to Covid-19, photographer Raymund Isaac, who actually took his photos for Pray.com.

“I want to encourage everyone – no matter what you are going through – take a moment, stop and pray. Prayer doesn’t have to be complicated. Start a conversation with God who loves you, God who is everywhere, God who knows you and hears your every cry. The Word promises – we can approach His throne of grace and always, we will find help in our time of need; He who has promised is so much more than able,” Gary V intoned.

Gary V’s faith is resolute as it flourishes, despite the persistent suffering and perplexing tragedies that plague the world.

This is a testament to the strength of his faith and the power of his connection to the divine.

With prayer as his priority from the moment he wakes, Gary V lives a life of faith that stokes inspiration and admiration among many of his fans.

Pray.com is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Make Us Whole Again” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.