San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo back with a bang

Terrence Romeo (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

It seems that Terrence Romeo hardly missed a beat during San Miguel Beer’s last two games after injuries forced him to miss most of last season and the early stages of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Romeo showed why when he knocked eight of his 16 points in the first quarter that helped set up the Beermen’s 83-67 rout over the previously-undefeated TNT Tropang Giga at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

“Actually same mentality lang, gagawin ko yung best ko kung panu ako makakatulong sa team, kung panung paraan na alam kong makatulong sa team,” said Romeo, who had 28 points in last week’s 110-104 overtime loss to Terrafirma.

The high-scoring guard saw his campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup cut short due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered against the same TNT squad inside the Clark bubble.

He made a full recovery following that short campaign and saw action in SMB’s season-opening match against Meralco last July 18 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, only to hurt his knee which forced him to miss three games.

But Romeo refused to sulk on both setbacks as seen with his recent injury.

“Last bubble, hindi ako nakapaglaro, isa’t-kalahati lang yung game ko. Tapos ngayong bubble naman, hindi ko pa natapos yung isang laro,” Romeo said.

“Ganun talaga, kailangan ko lang maging matatag at saka kailangan mas maging masipag ako pag may ganung pangyayari para ma-overcome ko. Alam ko naman na kapag na-overcome ko yun, kaya ko magtuloy-tuloy sa awa at tulong ng Diyos,” he added.

The blowout of TNT put SMB in fourth place at 4-2, and Romeo is expected to figure prominently as his team enters the latter stage of the eliminations.