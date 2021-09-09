Phoenix ends Terrafirma’s 3-game winning run

JASON PERKINS (PBA images)

Jason Perkins

By JONAS TERRADO



Games Today

(DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

12:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs Rain or Shine

3 p.m. — NLEX vs TNT

6 p.m. — Ginebra vs San Miguel

Phoenix Super LPG put an end to Terrafirma’s remarkable winning run at three games with a 96-84 victory yesterday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Jason Perkins dropped 28 points while Vic Manuel, Matthew Wright and Michael Calisaan also keyed the Fuel Masters’ triumph that gave the Dyip a reality check following a streak highlighted by upsets over the San Miguel Beermen and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

“Reality sets that they beat San Miguel, they beat Ginebra, they beat Blackwater,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “That means, they’re really here on a mission.

“So we just respected the team. We know that if we’re not gonna give our best basketball, that’s a recipe for a loss for us,” Robinson added.

Phoenix moved in a tie for eighth spot with Terrafirma at 3-5.

Terrafirma pulled within five at the end of the period, 69-64, on Eric Camson’s buzzer-beating three but Manuel had nine points in the fourth while back-to-back threes by RJ Jazul put Phoenix ahead, 84-67, less than eight minutes to go.

Meanwhile, Ginebra and San Miguel square off in a marquee showdown to cap off today’s tripleheader at 6 p.m.

Ginebra and SMB enter the match pitting two of the league’s title favorites in high spirits after bouncing back from losing to Terrafirma by posting victories two days ago.

The Gin Kings defeated the Rain or Shine, 83-76, while the Beermen dealt the league-leading TNT Tropang Giga their first defeat, 83-67.

San Miguel, carrying a 4-2 record, hopes to solidify its hold on fourth spot while seventh-running Ginebra, at 3-3, aims to move up in the standings.

TNT, which dropped to 6-1, seeks to stay on top in the 3 p.m. match against NLEX, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped by Magnolia Pambansang Manok with a 113-106 double overtime defeat.

After falling to fifth at 4-3, NLEX will be looking for redemption after squandering a 16-point fourth quarter lead.

Magnolia goes for back-to-back wins for the first time in Bacolor opposite struggling Rain or Shine at 12:30 p.m.

The Hotshots carry a 6-2 slate going into their meeting with the Elasto Painters, who have dropped their first two outings at DHVSU to fall in sixth spot with an even 4-4 record.

The scores:

PHOENIX 96 — Perkins 28, Manuel 18, Wright 15, Chua 9, Calisaan 9, Jazul 7, Banchero 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 2, Rios 0, Demusis 0, Faundo 0.

TERRAFIRMA 84 — Ramos 13, Gabayni 11, Adams 11, Camson 11, McCarthy 10, Tiongson 8, Cahilig 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Laput 4, Calvo 3, Batiller 3, Celda 2.

Quarters: 24-17, 48-47, 69-64, 96-84.