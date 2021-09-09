Kylie Verzosa bares all in ‘The Housemaid’

By NEIL RAMOS

Former beauty queen Kylie Verzosa is only too eager to make a mark as an actress.

It is as such, she said, that she bared all — body and soul — in Viva’s newest erotic thriller “The Housemaid.”

She said: “I gave all that is needed to give justice to the material, to my character. I prepared hard. I gave all, I bared all, body and soul.”

Of course, you have to watch the film to see what she actually means by that.

In any case, many believe Kylie is fast transitioning into a serious actress.

In fact, some are already comparing her to Gloria Diaz, who, like her, was able to recreate herself as an actress of note following her win as Miss Universe.

Kylie likes the comparison.

She intimated: “I adore her. I look up to her. It’s flattering to be compared to her.”

In “The Housemaid,” Kylie plays Daisy, a woman in her 20s who is offered a huge salary mainly to take care of Nami (Elia Ilano), the daughter of William (Albert Martinez), a billionaire, and Roxanne (Louise Delos Reyes), who is pregnant with twins.

Daisy succeeds in building rapport with the young child, but that’s not all.

She gets the attention of William as well.

The two will eventually enter into a sexual relationship.

Will Roxanne find out?

Meanwhile, the mansion’s mayordoma, Ms. Martha (Jaclyn Jose) has sensed it already.

Nothing escapes her keen eyes. She keeps mum, though.

She harbors resentment towards her employers, but she continues to do her job well. She’s been with Roxanne since she was a child.

Will Martha’s loyalty to William’s wife be detrimental to Daisy?

What does Daisy expect to get out of her stolen moments with William? What is the price to pay for sleeping with this powerful married man?

Directed by Roman Perez, “The Housemaid” is an adaptation of a South Korean film titled “Hanyo.”

The original won awards in different international film festivals, including Fantasporto in Portugal, Oslo Film from the South Festival, and even our very own Cinemanila International Festival.

It also received a nomination for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

“The Housemaid” is the first Filipino film to be shown in theaters at the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaima, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain).

Starting Sept. 17, it will be streamed over the entire Middle East and Europe.

Here, you can catch it starting Sept. 10, only on Vivamax.