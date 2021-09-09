All about love and laughter

No doubt, the pandemic has rendered the whole country sad, disillusioned.

Offering a tonic to the pandemic blues is Viva Films with its newest offering: “Ang Manananggal Na Nahahati Ang Puso.”

Directed by Darryl Yap, it stars Aubrey Caraan and Marco Gallo along with viral YouTube vloggers Chad Kinis, Lassy Marquez, and MC Calaquian collectively known as the Beks Batallion.

The film follows college student Giuseppe (Marco) as he travels to a small barrio to do some research on aswangs.

There, he will meet the eccentric barrio lass Giniper (Aubrey) who will act as his guide.

With Giniper’s help, Giuseppe will not just learn about mythical creatures in the barrio, but he will also experience enchanting encounters with different people.

The Beks Batallion will play the roles of Gudong, Gingging and Gimo.

Teresa Loyzaga will have a special role as Guinta.

Veteran actors Gina Pareño and Johnny Revilla will cameo.

The movie teaser excited fans as it features the majestic beauty of enchanting Siquijor.

“Ang Manananggal Na Nahahati Ang Puso” will stream on Vivamax starting Oct. 1.