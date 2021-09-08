Pole vaulter EJ Obiena seeks redemption in Zurich meet

EJ OBIENA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

EJ Obiena said he was fully disappointed with his Tokyo Games performance last month.

He will have a chance to redeem himself from that terrible showing when he goes up against an elite group that includes Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden in today’s Weltklasse Wanda Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland.

Apart from Duplantis, also the world record holder, Obiena will also face four other players who took part in the Tokyo Games – Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nilsen, two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and fellow Olympian KC Lightfoot of the United States and Russian Timur Morgunov

Obiena is upbeat of his chances this time after his runner-up finish at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2021 in Poland over the weekend.

He also boasts of a new national record and season best of 5.91 meters at the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League a week ago to settle second behind Duplantis.

Duplantis remains the heavy favorite to win the event with a season-best of 6.10m in a Dutch meet last June.

Except for a dismal 5.62m performance in Switzerland last August, he has never posted below 6 meters in all his Diamond League events this year.