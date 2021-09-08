More fun with Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo-Yap in ‘Hoy, Love You Two’

Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo-Yap will double the ‘kilig’ and fun as they deal with the difficulties of having a stepfamily in the iWantTFC original series “Hoy, Love You Two,” which starts streaming for free this Sept. 11.

As newly married couple Jules and Marge, they will find themselves dealing with more serious problems as they try to build a relationship with their step-kids and prove themselves worthy to their in-laws, all while dealing with their own issues as a couple.

Wanting to provide a comfortable life for his family, Jules will make it his goal to build Marge’s dream house. In turn, Marge, who will juggle her responsibilities at home and at work, will make sure that she fulfills her duties as a loving wife by attending to all his needs, even setting aside her own desire of having another baby.

Trouble brews between the couple when an old friend of Jules, a sexy and beautiful woman named Mica (Ritz Azul), becomes a client in their construction business and attempts to woo Jules away from Marge since she has always had a crush on him.

Mica will not be the only source of problems for Jules and Marge as they encounter issues with their kids JR (Brenna Garcia) and Charles (Aljon Mendoza), as well as the constant nagging of Marge’s mom Elizabeth (Carmi Martin) and ex-boyfriend Richard (Dominic Ochoa), who have always opposed their relationship and will further prove to the couple that they chose wrong.

Meanwhile, Kara (Karina Bautista) and Charles will have to deal with their own heartaches and a potential breakup because of Kara’s strict Lolo Bruno (Lou Veloso), who disapproves of their blossoming romance.

How will Jules and Marge be able to overcome the struggles of having a blended family?

Returning for season two to bring more ‘kilig’ and good vibes are TJ Valderrama, Pepe Herrera, Yamyam Gucong, Keanna Reeves, and new cast member Hasna Cabral.

The romantic comedy series is directed by Theodore Boborol and will stream on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com.

The first season of “Hoy, Love You,” which tracks the beginning of the love story between Jules, a widower, and Marge, a single mom, is airing every Saturday, 9:30 pm on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

All of its episodes are also streaming on iWantTFC.