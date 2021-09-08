Hotshots rally from a 16-point down to foil Road Warriors

Ian Sangalang delivered solid numbers for the Magnolia Hotshots. (AFP)

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Thursday

(DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

2 p.m. – Phoenix vs Terrafirma

4:35 p.m. – NorthPort vs Blackwater

Magnolia Pambansang Manok came back from a 16-point deficit and stayed alive in the extension courtesy of an unlikely hero before taking down NLEX in the second overtime for a 112-105 win in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Backup big man Aris Dionisio, in his second season in the league, hit a game-tying three with 1.3 seconds left in the first overtime before Ian Sangalang scored six in the second five-minute period to seal the Hotshots’ incredible comeback that halted the Road Warriors’ winning streak at three.

Coach Chito Victolero lauded his team for refusing to lose after NLEX built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and went up 87-71 early in the fourth.

“Yung talo namin sa Meralco, bawing-bawi,” said Victolero, referring to last week’s heartbreaking 95-94 loss to Meralco when Magnolia blew a 13-point lead with exactly two minutes left in the game.

Calvin Abueva registered his fourth double-double of the conference with 23 points and 12 rebounds as Magnolia climbed to solo second at 6-2. Dionisio scored 11, including a three off JR Quinahan’s foul with 1.3 seconds left in the first overtime that knotted the count at 104-all.

Dionisio muffed the bonus free throw and a follow-up attempt at the buzzer, but Sangalang took matters into his own hands in the second overtime on his way to 21 points and eight rebounds.

Jericho Cruz was one of four NLEX players in double figures with 21 points but his team fell outside of the top four after falling to 4-3.

Meanwhile, NorthPort sees action for the first time in Bacolor when it plays winless Blackwater as part of today’s doubleheader.

The Batang Pier, however, will go into the 4:35 p.m. match without coach Pido Jarencio and the rest of his staff as they have yet to be cleared under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Filling in for Jarencio is team manager Bonnie Tan, the same man who guided Letran to a Cinderella title run in the NCAA two years ago.

The scores:

MAGNOLIA 112 — Abueva 23, Sangalang 21, Lee 18, Barroca 13, Dionisio 11, Corpuz 9, Ahanmisi 6, Jalalon 2, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 2, Reavis 1, Brill 0.

NLEX 105 — Cruz 21, Trollano 15, Quinahan 14, Semerad 12, Miranda 8, Alas 9, Porter 13, Soyud 7, Oftana 3, Paniamogan 3, Ayonayon 0

Quarters: 29-26, 45-49, 71-84, 94-94 (Reg.), 104-104 (1OT), 112-105 (2OT).