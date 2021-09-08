GMA, Regal seal biggest partnership

Two industry giants in broadcasting and film – GMA Network and Regal Entertainment – sealed the deal for the biggest and most exciting collaborations via a virtual contract signing ceremony held yesterday, Sept. 7.

GMA and Regal offer the biggest telemovie collaboration of the year with “Regal Studio Presents.”

Set to air beginning September 11 on GMA-7, “Regal Studio Presents” is a weekly anthology that features feel-good, romantic, exciting, and entertaining stories starring various Kapuso artists.

The two are also cooking up a variety of content to air across GMA channels that will definitely entice the Filipino audience.

On GTV, Kapuso viewers can catch Regal classic movies via “Regal Treasures” every Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Heart of Asia is set to bring the hit BL series “Ben X Jim” starting Sept. 26.

Apart from these, loyal Kapuso viewers who are craving for fresh content can expect new movie features from Regal to be seen on GMA’s various platforms in years to come.

This highly anticipated partnership combines the brand of storytelling that is uniquely Regal, with the reach and broadcast capability of GMA.

Present in the momentous event were GMA Network, Inc. Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan, Assistant Vice Presidents for Program Management Department Mitzi Garcia and Concie Agnes, and Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications JojoAquio.

Representing Regal Entertainment were CEO & President of Regal Entertainment, Inc. Mother Lily Monteverde and COO & Vice President of Regal Entertainment, Inc. and Regal Multimedia, Inc. Roselle Monteverde.

Atty. Gozon is pleased to see this partnership into fruition.

He said: “We are glad that Mother Lily and Regal have agreed to show their quality films in GMA and to co-produce TV programs to be shown also in GMA. As everybody knows, Regal is one of the best producers of films in the Philippines and the Regal quality films that we have been showing in GMA have rated high and we are therefore looking forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with Regal.”

Mr. Duavit looks forward to an even more effective collaboration with Regal in the future, noting, “This signing today only extends our partnership not only for the period or time forward but also in its breath and in its depth. Ngayon lang po tayonagkaroon ng kasunduan kung saantatlong channels ng GMA ang nagingplataporma para sapagpapalabas ng mgaprograma ng Regal at iba pang mga program na co-produced ng GMA. For that, we are very grateful and more than anything nagpapasalamat kami sapatuloynatingpagkakaisapasadaratingnapanahon.”

For Mr. Yalong, he sees the partnership as mutually beneficial for both organizations.

“Finally, what we have discussed in the past is now a reality. Thank you for this mutually beneficial partnership between GMA Network and Regal Entertainment. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership in the entertainment industry. It will be a win-win for both companies. Thank you, Mother and Roselle, for this.”

Gozon-Valdes shares her excitement in working hand-in-hand with Regal: “I’m very happy that we are strengthening our partnership and I hope that it gets even stronger in the years to come. Thank you very much, Mother and Roselle. We know that Mother Lily is a pillar of the entertainment industry and we’re very honored to strengthen our partnership with her.”

Mr. Abacan teased the audience on what this meaningful partnership can offer.

“Today, I am extremely pleased that we have embarked on a new journey with Regal. Tracing back to our television roots as we partnered to come up with fresh content that is timely and entertaining, stamped with Regal’s brand of production and storytelling. We still have lots in store because we have to anticipate the television version of the Regal franchise, the Mano Po Legacy that is going to be coming out before the year ends. With this, I can definitely say that these are exciting times ahead with the love story of GMA and Regal and I would like to thank Mother Lily and Roselle Monteverde for their continuous support and partnership with GMA.”

Meanwhile, Mother Lily expressed her eagerness to merge Regal content with GMA.

She related, “Regal Entertainment has always kept a cordial and happy relationship with GMA-7. Not only as a business partner but as a friend. Through so many years of our film production, GMA has always been an ally, the supporter of our endeavors. That is why it is only fitting that in these more crucial and critical times, we remain together. We are strong together in providing the kind of entertainment that our audiences need. Thank you for giving us this opportunity, to affirm our friendship and alliance. Thank you for believing in Regal Entertainment in reaching out to our Filipino audience to share the wealth of our years of film production. Thank you for giving the next generation the bigger chance to see Regal and GMA go together through this extraordinary period and on to their post pandemic times. Maraming salamat po.”

Roselle is delighted to deliver quality and fresh content to the Filipino audience through this collaboration.

She said, “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in GMA who made this happen, and the trust that the Kapuso Network has given us. GMA and Regal have a successful partnership that started during the 80s, with Mother Studio presents that aired for 8 years and Regal Shocker that aired for five years. To add, we also have co-produced movies. It has been proven that throughout the years, we are unbeatable and our partnership is mutually beneficial. With the ever-evolving preference of audience’s taste for entertainment, rest assured our current collaboration will create new, innovative, appealing, and exciting stories, that will touch not only here in the Philippines but the heart of every Filipino globally, kaya maramingsalamat for this opportunity.”

For the pilot episode of Regal Studio Presents, Kapuso stars Ken Chan and Sanya Lopez team up for the very first time in “That Thin Line Between,” featuring a story of neighbors who are at odds with each other.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness more heartwarming stories starring sought-after love teams Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos and Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay.