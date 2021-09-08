Getting acquainted with Dasuri Choi

Korean hottie Dasuri Choi endeared herself to countless Filipinos when she was catapulted to mainstream popularity after winning as second runner-up on “Eat Bulaga’s” top-rating segment “You’re My Foreignay” in 2014.

She has since landed several hosting gigs on TV including the GMA News TV reality-lifestyle show “Day Off” opposite comedian Boobay and singer-actress Julie Ann

San Jose.

She has also ventured into acting, appearing on some of GMA-7’s top-rating series such as “Pepito Manaloto,” “My Korean Jagiya,” and “Inday Will Always Love You.”

Now, she is the face of Hyundai Home Appliances, a world-class appliance brand from South Korea and present in over 100 countries around the world.



GTC-Aldis Philippines, Inc. COO Gerry Alava believes the partnership fit to a tee.

“It’s always a better day with any of Hyundai’s Home Appliances as owning one is tantamount to an inspiring life filled with new and memorable experiences and Dasuri Choi is the best choice to represent the brand to the Philippine market. As a South Korean brand, it would be perfect to have someone like Dasuri to represent our brand as she could easily relate to what our appliances stand for,” says Alava.



Dasuri is overjoyed to represent the brand.

She says, “I am so happy to see Hyundai expanding into the Filipino market. Being part of Hyundai Home Appliances has been such a wonderful experience and I’m truly grateful that a global brand that gives innovative solutions has welcomed me into their family.”

Take note, Dasuri actually uses Hyundai Home Appliances.

She relates, “현대 (Hyundai) in Korean, translates to modern or contemporary times and much like the Filipinos who strive for progress in their lives, the brand has been producing reliable electronics and home appliances. The Hyundai Home Appliances I own have a special place in my Korean heart since they are not only pleasing to my eyes because of their classy designs, but also because they are very reliable and efficient.

Her favorites? The steam rice cooker, built-in gas stove, infrared cooker, circular electric grill, coffee machine, television, and air conditioner.



“Get to know me and my days with Hyundai Home Appliances – together we’ll teach everyone helpful home hacks, health tips, all things Korean, and many other amazing updates on Hyundai,” says Dasuri.



For more information and exciting news on Dasuri Choi and Hyundai Home Appliances, follow @hyundaihomeph and @hyundaihealthyseriesph on Instagram, like Hyundai Home Appliances – Philippines on Facebook, subscribe to Hyundai Home Philippines on YouTube, and visit www.hyundaihome-ph.com .