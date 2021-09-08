Christmas in September as PH athletes receive incentives from POC, MVPSF

Senate President Vicente Tito Sotto III (fifth from left) leads a ceremony at the Senate Session Hall on Monday honoring Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (third from left) for his valuable leadership that resulted to the Philippines winning its first gold medal—as well as two silvers and one bronze — at the Tokyo Olympics. Senator Panfilo Lacson sponsors Senate Resolution 850 that honors Tolentino. Also in photo are (from left) Senator Joel Villanueva, boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, boxing bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial and Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Francis Tolentino.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

It’s Christmas in September for Tokyo Games heroes, and even for the non-medalists of Team Philippines.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who delivered a Herculean effort that ended the country’s wait for an Olympic gold medal, received another cash bonanza courtesy of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

No less than POC President and Tagaytay Rep. Bambol Tolentino handed the P3 million incentive to Diaz during POC’s General Assembly in Tagaytay City yesterday.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam were given P2 million for their silver-medal accomplishments while Eumir Marcial, a pro boxer, received P1 million for his bronze-medal feat.

The 15 non-medalists in Tokyo were also given P500,000 bonus through the generosity of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.

They were Elreen Ando, Irish Magno, EJ Obiena, Kristina Knott, Yuka Saso, Juvic Pagunsan, Bianca Pagdanganan, Margielyn Didal, Jayson Valdez, Kurt Barbosa, Remedy Rule, Luke Gebbie, Cris Nievarez, Carlos Yulo and Kiyomi Watanabe.

“In behalf of all Filipino athletes na naglaro sa Tokyo Olympics, grateful po kami sa suportang ibinigay ninyo sa amin,” said Diaz during the ceremony streamed online for non-attendees of the assembly.

The 19-man PH team that competed in the Tokyo Games was the most successful delegation in history after bagging the first Olympic gold medal and also winning the most number of medals with four.