Alex Eala overcomes slow start to beat American rival at US Open

Alex Eala

Second seed Alex Eala recovered from a slow start and beat American wild card entry Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of the girls’ competition of the US Open Tuesday midnight (PH time) in New York City.

The 16-year-old Eala who drew opening round bye fell 2-0 in the opening frame but fought back ferociously in the succeeding games to advance to the Round of 16.

No. 2 in the world junior rankings, Eala battles Greece’s Michaela Laki in the next round.

Laki also made it to the next round by beating American foe in Elizabeth Coleman, 6-0, 6-4.

Eala also started cold in the second set, but displayed great resolve to overcome her early miscues.

Eala is also competing in the Girls Doubles with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel where they are seeded sixth.

The pair, who also earned a first-round bye, awaits the winner between Laki and Slovakia’s Radka Zinickova, and American tandem Tatum Evans and Amelia Honer.