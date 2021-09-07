Tropang Giga seek 7th straight win against Beermen; Ginebra vs ROS

TNT’s Jayson Castro hopes to lead his team to a seventh straight win when they face the June Mar Fajardo-led San Miguel Beermen Wednesday. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Wednesday

(DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

12:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs NLEX

3 p.m. – TNT vs San Miguel

6 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

League-leader TNT stakes its unbeaten record against another title contender as the second week of the PBA Philippine Cup restart begins Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Tropang Giga, who swept their three games the previous week to climb into the top spot of the standings, go for a seventh win against the San Miguel Beermen in the middle game of the tripleheader set at 3 p.m.

Magnolia Pambansang Manok aims to climb at solo second when it tackles streaking NLEX in a battle of teams inside the four in the 12:30 p.m. opener while defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tries to get back on track against Rain or Shine at 6 p.m.

The three matches kick off the latest set of games the league hopes will proceed without any problems after NorthPort failed to see action and two matches being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

NorthPort will finally see action in Bacolor with three games this week, first against Blackwater tomorrow followed by weekend matches opposite Terrafirma on Saturday and NLEX on Sunday.

TNT rookie Mikey Williams. (File)

Not going to play this week are Meralco and Alaska, which each saw one of their games put on hold amid health and safety concerns.

The league provided no further details about the postponements, but that has prompted concerns regarding the semi-bubble concept being observed since the restart.

Terrafirma against Phoenix Super LPG at 2 p.m. tomorrow followed by the NorthPort-Blackwater tiff at 4:35 p.m. while matches on Friday, Sept. 10 will have Magnolia-Rain or Shine at 12:30 p.m., TNT-NLEX at 3 p.m. and Ginebra-San Miguel at 6 p.m.

The Terrafirma-NorthPort duel on Sept. 11 is at 2 p.m. with the other game featuring Blackwater and Phoenix at 4:35 p.m. while the Sept. 12 tripleheader pits SMB-ROS at 2 p.m., TNT-Ginebra at 4:35 p.m. and NorthPort-NLEX at 7 p.m.

TNT won all of its three games to begin its Pampanga campaign, including conquests of Meralco (91-76) and Magnolia (83-76).

Jayson Castro, rookie Mikey Williams and veteran Kelly Williams have been key for the Tropang Giga in keeping coach Chot Reyes unbeaten to begin his second tenure with the club.

San Miguel, in fifth place at 3-2, is out to bounce back from a shock 110-104 overtime loss to Terrafirma exactly a week ago.