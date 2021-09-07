Globe prepares Libreng Tawag, WiFi services as ‘Jolina’ intensifies

(PIXABAY)

Globe will deploy Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and LibrengWiFi services to residents in areas that may be affected by Typhoon Jolina, which already made landfall in Eastern Samar last night.

The Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and LibrengWiFi services are available in:

Location Date Time Borongan Plaza, Baybay 3, Borongan City, Eastern Samar September 7 to 8, 2021 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in front of the Municipal Building of Sta. Margarita in Western Samar September 7 to 8, 2021 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Jolina turned from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon and is expected to bring significant amounts of rain that may cause possible flash floods or landslides.

Globe assures the public that it is ready to assist as necessary to ensure continuous communications services. The company’s technical and support personnel are on standby. It also has generators for its facilities in case of power supply interruption.

In case of heavy rains, possible flash floods, or landslides during severe weather disturbance, Globe advises residents to stay indoors, store enough food and water, prepare candles and first aid kits, ensure their flashlights have extra batteries, fully charge their mobile phones, and stay alert for SMS from NDRRMC.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Jolina may bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains in Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over the southern portion of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

For more information, follow Globe Bridging Communities on Facebookor visit globe.com.ph for the latest #StaySafePH advisories.