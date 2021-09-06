Romance blooms between Julia Barretto, Marco Gumabao in ‘Di Na Muli’

The wait is over.

Julia Baretto is returning to television as lead of the highly anticipated TV series “‘Di Na Muli.”

Produced by Cignal and Sari-Sari Channel together with Viva Entertainment for TV5, “‘Di Na Muli” tells the story of love found and lost⁠— and moving forward in life sans regrets.

It is told through the eyes of Barretto’s character Yanna, a woman burdened with precognition.

Being able to see specific events yet to happen, Yanna is aware how fleeting life is and as such spends her life fully focused on love.

Starring opposite Barretto in the series are two of the hottest and most sought-after Marco’s in the industry today.

Marco Gumabao plays the role of Mico, a man who will challenge Yanna’s perspective on love.

Note the series marks the on-screen debut of the Julia-Marco tandem.

Fans have long been clamoring for them to do a show together following their hit vlog collaboration.

Marco Gallo, on the other hand, stars as CJ, Yanna’s long-time friend.

Through him she learns to appreciate and value time with loved ones.

Also starring in this K-inspired romantic drama are Angelu De Leon, Bobby Andrews, and Baron Geisler.

“‘Di Na Muli” is to air every Saturday, 8pm, starting Sept. 18 on TV5, Sari Sari on Cignal TV Ch. 3 and SatLite Ch. 30, and on Live and On-Demand via Cignal Play app.