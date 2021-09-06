EJ Obiena bounces back, finishes in joint 2nd in Poland

EJ OBIENA (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena bounced back from a disappointing showing the last time by finishing in joint second in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2021 in Chorzow, Poland Sunday.

Putting his 10th place finish in the recent Wanda Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium behind, Obiena cleared 5.80m to share second with fellow Olympian KC Lightfoot of the United States.

Both posted similar 5.80m marks on their second attempts including in the countback.

Obiena tried 5.86m once and 5.92m twice but failed.

American Chris Nilsen, who won silver in the Tokyo Olympics, ruled the event with 5.86m.

This was Obiena’s fourth tournament after the Olympics, finishing fifth in Athletissima Wanda Diamond League (5.52m), second in Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League (new Philippine record of 5.91m), and 10th in Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Belgium (5.65m).

Obiena is expected to use the tournament as a springboard in his participation in the Weltklasse Wanda Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland set Wednesday to Thursday where he will be up with a familiar cast that include Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.