Trend continues as Kobe Paras set to play in Japan league

By JONAS TERRADO

Kobe Paras continued the growing trend of Filipino cagers playing professionally in Japan after signing with B.League side Niigata Albirex BB.

The club made the announcement Sunday, Sept. 5 as Paras becomes the sixth Filipino signed by the B.League this offseason under the league’s Asian Player Quota.

Paras had been training in the United States for months in preparation for overseas opportunities, foregoing his UAAP eligibility with University of the Philippines where he played just one season back in 2019.

Niigata Albirex is one of the oldest clubs in Japan, but is coming off a 16-38 campaign in the B.League.

“I am very grateful to have this opportunity to be a part of such a great organization and basketball league,” Paras said in a statement.

The son of PBA legend Benjie Paras will play under coach Fujitaka Hiraoka, who is back in Niigata after guiding the club to the playoffs in his previous tenure in 2014 and 2015.

“I look forward to playing in the role that coach Hiraoka has envisioned for me and showcasing the love I have for this game on a professional level in front of the great Niigata boosters,” said Paras.

“I can’t wait to arrive in Japan, to work hard on becoming a better player and creating life long memories with my teammates, staff, and wonderful fans,” he added.

Paras joins former UP teammates Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr. and Kemark Carino, who signed with B.League clubs in the first and second divisions.

Parks will play for the Nagoya Diamond Dragons, Ravena for the Shiga Lakestars after his PBA stint with the NLEX Road Warriors and Javi with the Ibaraki Robots in the first division.

Juan Gomez de Liano will play for Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Carino for the Aomori Wat’s in the B.League second-tier competition.