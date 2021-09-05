ONE chief thinks Pinay MMA fighter won match vs Korean

By CARLO ANOLIN
ONE Championship chief Chatri Sityodtong believes that Denice Zamboanga won the quarterfinals bout against South Korean foe Seo Hee Ham in a close atomweight grand prix match in ONE: Empower at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday night, Sept. 3.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Sept. 4, Sityodtong gave his takeaway from the historic all-female card including the controversial Zamboanga-Seo bout, with many fans and experts saying that the Filipina should have emerged victorious via unanimous decision.
Zamboanga suffered the first loss of her career in a split decision call. She now has eight wins.
But Sityodtong also said he understood why the judges decided to give Seo the victory.
“I thought Denice Zamboanga (8-1) edged out Seo Hee Ham (24-8) for the victory in a super close fight. While I disagree with the judges on this one, I can understand why they scored the bout for Ham,” said Sityodtong.
“It was a very close fight with Ham landing the cleaner, heavier punches with damage and Denice controlling the cage work, takedowns, and ground action. Despite the loss, I definitely want to see Denice vs Angela for the world title!”
That said, the 24-year-old Zamboanga would have to wait a little longer before challenging the atomweight queen Lee.
The grand prix winner gets a direct shot at the world atomweight title which is likely to be set early next year.
Zamboanga, likewise, isn’t backing down from a possible matchup with Lee in the future.