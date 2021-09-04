Getting to know AJ Raval, Angeli Khang, Jela Cuenca

By NEIL RAMOS

They are creating a huge buzz after appearing in the erotic-thriller “Taya.”

Now, Viva are grouping them together as VMX Crush — Viva’s Maximum Crush.

According to Viva, they may well be this generation’s version of the Viva Hot Babes.

But who are they exactly?

Jela Cuenca, 23, signed up with Viva just this year. She hails from Negros Oriental.

She was busy with various modeling gigs, making the rounds of the local pageant scene until she was tapped to become an actress.

“It’s always been my dream to become an artista,” Jela says.

Dreams do come true.

Meanwhile, Angeli Khang, is a half-Korean cutie who just turned 20 last August.

She was into cosplay and modeling before showbiz beckoned.

“I think that being an actor gives you the best excuse to never stop learning or growing. There’s always a new role to prepare for, always new things to learn and to understand,” she quips.

And then we have AJ Raval, the most popular of the trio.

This early, many are tagging the daughter of actor Jeric Raval the new Pantasya ng Bayan. But she is humble enough not to let the title get to her head.

“Hindi ko naman po nafi-feel na ako ang pantasya ng bayan,” she says.

Funny thing is, when she signed up with Viva she imagined herself doing action flicks her father.

“But life has a different path for me, and so far, everything is doing fine,” AJ adds.

Don’t look now but AJ is also out to conquer the music scene.

She shares, “I already recorded a song along with my brother, under Viva Records.”

Could this be the cue for VMX Crush to start recording a single and heat up the local music scene?

Well, let’s wait and see.