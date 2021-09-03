Wright thanks coach Topex for trusting him to make the ‘live or die’ shot vs ROS

MATTHEW WRIGHT (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

Phoenix Super LPG hero Matthew Wright took to social media to express gratitude towards coach Topex Robinson for being trusted to hit the go-ahead shot despite perhaps the worst shooting night of his PBA career against Rain or Shine.

Wright was 0-of-14 from the field until he knocked down the jumper with 2.6 seconds left that eventually gave the Fuel Masters a dramatic 78-77 win over the Elasto Painters in their first Philippine Cup game since the restart.

“When a coach believes in you it makes a world of a difference,” Wright tweeted after the contest held Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Robinson had earlier said after the match that improved Phoenix’s record to 2-4 that there was no doubt that Wright, who entered the contest as the league’s top scorer at 19.8 per game, will be trusted upon to take the last shot despite the struggles.

Wright has carried Phoenix to thrilling victories since his PBA debut in the 2016-17 season, none bigger than the running three that eliminated Magnolia in last year’s quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup bubble.

Robinson also praised the likes of Jason Perkins, RR Garcia and Chris Banchero, who set up Wright’s heroics with their consistent plays throughout while leading a late run that erased Rain or Shine’s 15-point fourth quarter lead.

Phoenix also played Vic Manuel, ranked second behind Wright in scoring at 18.8, to only three minutes due to what Robinson described as him being “under the weather.”

“We have to give credit to Rain or Shine’s defense. They have really solid defenders making it difficult for Matt to take shots,” Robinson said.

“He struggled a bit, Jason took over, guys like RR Garcia took over, CB (Banchero), and when the money shot came in and he was open, again, no doubt that he’s gonna take that shot,” added Robinson.