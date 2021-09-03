Medina, Paralympian bronze medalist, passes away

JOSEPHINE MEDINA (Facebook)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Table tennis veteran Josephine Medina passed away Thursday, Sept. 2.

She was 51.

No details were available at the moment, but the Philippine Table Tennis Association (PTTA) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) confirmed the sad news.

“The PTTF Family would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Josephine Medina… You will be missed by your table tennis family. May your soul rest in peace Jo,” PTTA’s social media post read.

Medina’s passing came on the same day of table tennis Olympian Ian Lariba’s third death anniversary.

It also came a day after Olympic boxing bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes passed away due to lingering illness.

Medina ended the country’s 16-year-old medal drought in the Paralympics after winning the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games. She also participated in the 2012 London Olympics.

She was also a seven-time ASEAN Para Games gold medalist, while also winning two silvers and one bronze medal in the Asian Para Games.