Discover the true meaning of love, family in ‘Marry me, marry you’

Can two lovers still get their fairytale ending despite the clashing ideals of their families?

Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez struggle to strike a balance between love and family as they spread good vibes in ABS-CBN’s “Marry Me, Marry You,” premiering Sept. 13, 9:20 PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.

iWantTFC users can be the first ones to watch the light family drama series on the streaming platform on Sept. 11 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, two days ahead of its TV broadcast.

In the series, Paulo and Janine play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households.

Camille is a bubbly and hardworking lady who, after the death of her own mother, found her one big happy family in her three godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, and Sunshine Dizon). With their positive disposition, Elvie, Marvi, and Paula will keep their promise of looking after Camille’s well-being even if they encounter personal problems within their families and love lives.

Unlike Camille, who relies on her tight-knit group for love and support, Andrei is a career-driven man who comes from a broken family. He is not close to his demanding father Emilio (Edu Manzano) and stepmom Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga), often comes off as cold and arrogant, and struggles to find happiness due to his trust issues and fear of commitment.

The worlds of Andrei and Camille will collide one night when they almost get into a major car accident. The two meet again by chance and will start falling in love as they both give each other brand new perspectives in life and a more meaningful understanding when it comes to family.

Their relationship will face hardships when their loved ones meddle in their romance after they discover the truth about their families’ complicated history.

Adding conflict to their relationship is Andrei’s ex-girlfriend Patricia (Iana Bernardez) and Andrei’s best friend, Cedric (Jake Ejercito), who will show interest in pursuing his fondness for Camille.

Can Andrei and Camille’s love for one another overcome the misunderstandings between their families? Will their families be able to accept their relationship?

Directed by Dwein Ruedas-Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You’s” star-studded cast also include Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan, EJ Jallorina, Luis Vera Perez, Fino Herrera, Meanne Espinosa, Mariella Laurel, Adrian Lindayag, and The Squad Plus members Keann Johnson, Analain Salvador, and Angelica Lao.