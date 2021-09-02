Pacquiao lands in DAZN’s Top 10 boxers in past 3 decades

Trainer Buboy Fernandez (left) and Manny Pacquiao (AFP)

By CARLO ANOLIN

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao landed on DAZN’s Top 10 list of boxers from the last three decades despite his stunning defeat against Cuban foe Yordenis Ugas last month.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division world boxing champion, was recognized by the global over-the-top (OTT) sports subscription video streaming service among the best boxers along with former opponents Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya.

“Recently defeated by Yordenis Ugas whilst trying to win another world title, Manny Pacquiao’s loss made no difference to his overall legacy,” wrote DAZN.

“Climbing from flyweight to 154 lbs destroying legendary names along the way, Pacquiao’s rise was nothing short of stunning. It’s almost certain that his accomplishments will never be matched.”

Pacquiao, now 43, also remained as the oldest welterweight champion when he defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019 at age 40.

With a career that spanned more than two decades and four generations, the boxing icon from General Santos City hinted at retirement following his unanimous decision loss against the 35-year-old Ugas.

Though nothing has been cast in stone yet, Pacquiao will soon make a huge announcement regarding his next steps in his boxing career or his other duties in politics.

Completing the list are boxing greats Roy Jones, Bernard Hopkins, Felix Trinidad, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, the late Pernell Whitaker, and the youngest slugger in Canelo Alvarez.