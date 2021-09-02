Expect weightlifting in 2024 Paris Olympics – Puentevella

MONICO PUENTEVELLA

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) head Monico Puentevella said their sport is likely to be played in the 2024 Paris Olympics after members of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) recently voted to adopt a new constitution.

Puentevella said the federation acted swiftly on the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to resolve the issue or face the possibility of suspension in the Paris Summer Games.

“It’s all good, it’s already been resolved by members of the IWF during our meeting in Qatar. Expect weightlifting in Paris – hindi mawawala ang weightlifting in the 2024 Olympics,” Puentevella said in a phone interview yesterday.

The federation approved to adopt a new, and “independently drafted Constitution that will radically overhaul the IWF’s governance” which is what the IOC wants even before the Tokyo Olympics.

In the press release, the new Constitution will establish vital principles including athlete representation, gender equality and independent oversight. No fewer than three athlete representatives will serve on the reformed IWF Executive Board, while at least 30 percent of elected positions will be filled by women.

Also, the ethics and discipline issues will be handled independently of the IWF Executive Board, building on interim arrangements that had already been put in place in recent months.

Robust eligibility criteria and term limits will ensure that the future IWF Executive Board benefits from a regular influx of new talents and will notably deprive National Federations with a high number of doping cases will not have access to board-level representation.

Puentevella said that of the 133 federation members represented at the meeting, more than 2/3 voted in favor of the new measures.

According to IWF interim President Michael Irani: “It was only in October of last year that the IWF was able to come to consensus around appointing independent members to the Reform and Governance Commission (RGC), a critical step in putting the problems of the past behind us.”

He added: “To have adopted an entirely new Constitution after widespread consultation, and in just 10 months during the pandemic, is a real demonstration of the IWF’s determination to move towards a brighter future that is based on solid foundations.”