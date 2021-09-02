EJ Obiena set to receive P250,000 reward for bettering PH mark

EJ OBIENA (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to give EJ Obiena a cash incentive P250,000 for eclipsing his national pole vault record in the recent Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League in France.

PSC Acting Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy confirmed this, saying Obiena will be rewarded once after the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association officially certifies his feat.

Obiena cleared 5.91 meters to better his old mark of 5.87m set in Poland last June and finish second behind Olympic gold winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

The gesture is part of the National Incentive Act that states “national athletes and other athletes who surpass Philippine record or ranking in any measurable international sports competition shall be given cash incentives, the amount of which may be determined by the PSC.”

The PSC had also allotted the same amount of incentive to weightlifter Elreen Ando and swimmer Luke Gebbie after their breaking national records in the recent Tokyo Olympics.