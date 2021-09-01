Tiongson stars as short-handed Dyip shock Beermen in OT

Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson shoots against SMB’s Mo Tautuaa. (PBA images)

By JONAS TERRADO

Terrafirma shook off the absence of rookie Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams to stun San Miguel Beer in overtime, 110-104, for its first win in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Juami Tiongson fired a career-high 28 points as he led the Dyip back from a 16-point second half deficit to produce an upset victory that came despite Munzon being ruled out for the conference because of a dislocated finger and Adams dealing with amebiasis.

Aldrech Ramos had 17 points and eight rebounds before fouling out while Eric Camson scored six of his 13 points in the five-minute extension as Terrafirma beat SMB for the third time in five meetings since the 2019 season.

COACH JOHNEDEL CARDEL OF TERRAFIRMA

“I know this is a very strong team, so we have to work hard — just go on the court, play as a team, and enjoy playing the game. Kaya ‘yun, iba nangyari at nanalo,” said Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel.

The Dyip won at the expense of former player CJ Perez, who the team shipped to the Beermen in the offseason last January.

Terrafirma also spoiled the return of SMB guard Terrence Romeo, back after missing the last three games due to a hyperextended left knee against Meralco last July 18 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Romeo also dropped 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting with six rebounds and six assists but the Beermen’s three-game winning streak was snapped and fell to 3-2.

June Mar Fajardo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in his first game since the death of her mother Marites while Perez produced 10 points, three rebounds and two steals against his former team.

Arwind Santos’ 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for SMB also went for naught.

It looked as though SMB was on pace to breeze past Terrafirma when Romeo made 11 in the third that saw them take a 67-51 lead.

But Tiongson hit 10 in the fourth, including a jumper with 44 seconds left that eventually sent the game into overtime tied at 95-all, with Ramos and Andreas Cahilig, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, combined for 14 in the same period.

Back-to-baskets by Camson to start overtime put Terrafirma up for good at 99-97 and Tiongson later drained his fourth three to make it 104-100 and put San Miguel at bay.

The scores:

TERRAFIRMA 110 — Tiongson 28, Ramos 17, Camson 13, Gabayni 11, McCarthy 10, Cahilig 9, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Celda 6, Batiller 5, Laput 4, Calvo 0.

SAN MIGUEL 104 — Romeo 28, Santos 19, Fajardo 18, Tautuaa 11, Ross 10, Perez 10, Lassiter 5, Gotladera 3, Pessumal 0, Zamar 0, Gamalinda 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 42-40, 61-75, 95-95 (Reg), 110-104 (OT).