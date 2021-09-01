Manila Chooks TM 3×3 off to Canada for Montreal Masters

Members of the Manila Chooks TM are Chico Lanete, Mark Yee, Mac Tallo, Zachy Huang and Dennis Santos.

Manila Chooks TM left yesterday for Canada to see action in the 2021 FIBA 3×3 Montreal Masters.

The entire delegation was allowed to lead only after testing negative in their RT-PCR tests.

After a two-hour layover in Tokyo, the team will depart for Vancouver at 9:55PM.

Once the team arrives in Montreal, another round of testing will take place while the team will be isolated at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The team will be allowed to train at the half-court of Montreal once cleared.

Excited is Mark Yee for his first FIBA 3×3 international pro circuit event, saying that he never expected to have this opportunity at his age.

“Sobrang blessed. Hindi naman natin maitatago na may edad na tayo para maimbitahan tayo sa ganito kalaking tournament,” expressed the 39-year-old sweet-shooting bruiser.

“Talagang, kumbaga, lagi ko lang iniisip na sobrang blessed talaga. Sa pagkakataon na ito, hindi ko naisip na mare-represent ko pa ‘yung bansa natin sa FIBA sa tanda ko na ito,” he continued.

Manila Chooks TM will be slotted with Pool D along with World No. 8 Antwerp of Belgium and No. 10 Edmonton of Canada. Their game against Antwerp will be on September 5 at 12:45AM (Manila time) while Manila versus Edmonton is scheduled at 6:50AM on the same day.

The top two teams in Pool D will advance to the crossover playoffs on September 6 and will face either World No. 4 Ub of Serbia, Switzerland’s Lausanne, or home team Old Montreal.