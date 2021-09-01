Jao Mapa romances Rhen Escaño in ‘Paraluman’

By NEIL RAMOS

Award-winning thriller and horror film director Yam Laranas is back.

This time, he is dipping his toe anew in the romance genre.

Note the last romance movie Yam did was the 2002 blockbuster hit “Ikaw Lamang Hanggang Ngayon” starring Regine Velasquez and Richard Gomez.

His new movie, “Paraluman,” stars one of Viva’s most promising stars, Rhen Escaño.

It also features ’90s heartthrob Jao Mapa.

Says Yam, “This is not your usual romance. There is something deeper. Note that Jao’s Peter and Rhen’s Mia have a huge age gap and that Peter is actually already in a relationship. It’s thrilling. It’s exciting.”

Playing Peter’s partner Giselle is Gwen Garci.

“Complicated ito and it is exactly how I want it to be. I’m really thankful I was given the chance to participate in a very interesting film, working with Yam, Rhen and Gwen,” says Jao.

There are tons of sex scenes in the film.

Asked about it, Jao shares, “Mahirap. But I’d like to believe we were able to pull it off.”

Adds Rhen, “The sex scenes are necessary to the story. Ako, I’m really proud of what we did here. Sana magustuhan ng mga tao.”

The story revolves around Peter and Mia’s forbidden relationship.

Peter is almost twice her age and is soon to be wed with Giselle but Mia cannot be denied. She loves Peter and will do anything to be with him.

Peter must choose between Mia, who’s very much younger than him and who just came into his life very recently, or Giselle who has been with him for the longest time and wants nothing but to be with him for the rest of her life.

The movie’s theme song, also titled “Paraluman” is by Adie, a young music artist who also sang the heartfelt song, “Luha.”

“Paraluman” streams on Vivamax on Sept. 24.