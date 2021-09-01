Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion to make JM de Guzman pay for his sins

Well, at least on “Init sa Magdamag.”

The show has reached its climax and as such Tupe (Gerald) and Rita (Yam) vowed to make Peterson (JM de Guzman) pay for all of his sins following his arrest for attempted murder and the death of Miguel Salcedo (Joey Marquez).

After Joko (Manuel Chua) abandoned his task of killing Tupe, he confessed to the doctor that Peterson was the one who planned to kill him and is also the reason for the death of Tupe’s father. Joko also explained that Peterson asked him to scare Tupe away from Rita.

Bothered by his conscience, Joko offered to testify against Peterson. But when Tupe demanded that he name the other accomplices, Joko could not bring himself to do it, saying the others are not yet ready to admit to their involvement. Little do they know that Lab (Boom Labrusca) has a piece of important evidence with him – a recording of the conversation between Joko and Peterson the day after they killed Tupe’s father.

Tupe lost no time in filing a case against Peterson and proceeded to tell everything to Rita. Rita was overcome with anger because she did not see how she was manipulated all these years by her own husband.

Will Tupe and Rita be able to make Peterson pay for all of his crimes? Will Lab or Kiko (Gab Lagman) have the courage to side with Rita and Tupe?

Catch the final eight nights of “Init sa Magdamag” on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV and Kapamilya Online Live via the YouTube channel and Facebook page of ABS-CBN Entertainment.

It is also available on The Filipino Channel while advance episodes can be accessed on iWantTFC and WeTV iflix.