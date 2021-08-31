Voter’s registration now among the government services offered at SM

James B. Jimenez, Director IV, Education and Information Department, COMELEC; Atty. Aimee P. Ferolino, Commissioner, Commission on Elections; Mr. Steven T. Tan, President, SM Supermalls; Atty. Divine E. Blas-Perez, Director IV, Election and Barangay Affairs Department, COMELEC; Mr. Bien C. Mateo, Senior Vice President, SM Supermalls.

SM Supermalls and Commission on Elections (COMELEC) have officially teamed up to provide voters with more registration venues at SM.

After signing a Memorandum of Agreement last August 27, 2021, at Level 2 South Entertainment Mall SM Mall of Asia, COMELEC has opened satellite registration centers in SM Supermalls nationwide. This gives the public a safer, more convenient option amidst the prevailing COVID-19 health crisis.

COMELEC is the latest government agency to partner with the mall chain in bringing basic government services closer to the public. Other in-mall government services include COVID vaccination, international vaccine certification at the Bureau of Quarantine satellite office, National ID registration, passport application and express services from government agencies such as PAGIBIG, PhilHealth, SSS, and GSIS.

With the approaching Sept. 30 registration deadline, a good turnout of registrants is expected. In view of this, health and safety standards will be strictly observed.

The voter’s registration center, like all other government service centers in the mall, is required to follow the Safety Protocols issued by the IATF.

COMELEC shall limit the number of registrants per day. Execution of health declaration forms, checking of body temperature and physical distancing along with the mandatory face mask and face shields will be enforced on site.

Forty-seven SM Supermalls across the country will participate in this effort. This will help ease and unburden registration traffic in barangays, providing the public with a more convenient, faster and safer way to access the registration process.

For SM Supermalls with the Voter’s Registration Center and schedules, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/whats-new/voters-registration-now-among-the-government- services-offered-at-sm/ or follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.