Search for ‘Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10’ housemates on

ABS-CBN is now looking for new housemates with “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Kumunity Season 10” soon to open.

Auditions for the Adult Edition will officially run from Sept. 1 to 30 via the Pinoy community platform Kumu.

The upcoming tenth regular season of “PBB” will also feature Celebrity and Teen Editions.

“We wanted to give viewers something new. Matagal na rin kasi na wala tayong celebrity housemates na group. The last one was Lucky Season 7 pa. Ngayon sila ‘yung magsisimula ng season then followed by adults and teens then sa dulo may mangyayaring twist na dapat abangan,” said “PBB” creative head Marcus Vinuya in a virtual media conference held recently.

Also present at the conference were ABS-CBN entertainment production head and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi and show hosts Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez, and Robi Domingo, who expressed excitement for the return of the program.

“Doing ‘PBB’ is like a part of our lives already, nina Bianca and Robi. This is our second home. And it’s always a big blessing when we are given an opportunity to the another season para sa ating mga Kapamilya,” said Toni, who has been a part of “PBB” since it started in 2005.

According to Bianca, who was part of “PBB Celebrity Edition 1,” the entire “PBB” family is grateful to be together again to bring light and joy to viewers during this pandemic.

“Kita mo ‘yung saya nung tao…‘yung fans na sobrang excited na sumaya, ma-inspire. Kasi in the middle of everything na pinagdaraanan natin grabe ‘yung joy, ‘yung inspiration, ‘yung hope na nabigay nung last season sa napakaraming manonood,” she said.

Robi revealed that they have been wishing for another season as early as the “PBB” Season 9 Big Night.

“Just like the theme, ‘yung pangarap pwedeng magkakatoo. Saktong-sakto few months after the Big Night eto na we’re gonna have the auditions for the tenth season of PBB,” said the runner-up of “PBB Teen Edition Plus” who is now one of the most in demand hosts and respected youth advocates in the country.

Lauren, meanwhile, expressed his joy of seeing the trio together again for another “PBB” season, as well as other ex-housemates who have also remained part of the show in one way or another.

“Every time I see ex-housemates also getting their lives better, it gives us the motivation and the drive to continue with ‘PBB.’ Kasi ito talaga ‘yung patuloy na kahit papano nagbabago ng buhay. That experience alone, of auditioning and being a housemate, talagang may maidudulot itong mabuti sa inyo. On behalf of ABS-CBN management, we would like to thank Kumu for partnering again with us for this new season,” he said.

Meanwhile, other ex-housemates shared their memorable experiences and lessons learned inside the “PBB” house and also gave tips to aspiring housemates during the “PBB Kumunity Season 10” Party on Kumu.

“Natutuwa akong malaman na hanggang ngayon ay pinapahalagahan ninyo ang mga alaala ninyo sa loob ng aking bahay at patuloy na isinasabuhay ang mga aral na natutunan ninyo bilang housemates. Naway patuloy kayong maging ehemplo sa mga susunod pang magiging housemates ng aking bahay,” Big Brother told them.

To audition for “PBB Kumunity Season 10,” hopefuls just need to download the Kumu app, create an account, and upload a 1-minute Kumu clip where he or she will introduce oneself and say why he or she is deserving to become a housemate, and use the hashtag “PBBKumuAdults.”

Note, auditions for the Teen Edition will begin on Dec. 1.