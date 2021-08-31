Batang Pier won’t see action this week after entering safety protocols

By JONAS TERRADO

NorthPort will not take part in this week’s resumption of the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

The league made the announcement Tuesday hours after it released the schedule of games for the duration of Sept. 1 to 5 at the Don Honorio Ventura State University.

Those who saw the initial schedule of the restart were quick to notice the Batang Pier’s absence.

“The NorthPort Batang Pier basketball team shall not have games this week (Sept. 1 to 5) in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols,” the PBA said on its website.

NorthPort’s situation is the reason why the PBA is only releasing its elimination round on a weekly basis to avoid multiple postponement of games which was seen during the first two weeks of the season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

As part of the PBA protocols, teams will undergo RT-PCR tests every Monday before the league sets the schedule based on the results.

Teams are also going to have antigen tests on the morning of their scheduled matches.

The Batang Pier currently have a 1-3 record, but coach Pido Jarencio has been getting significant numbers from his main players.

Greg Slaughter averaged 19.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in his first two games with his new club, Robert Bolick produced 18.3 points after missing more than a year due an ACL injury while ex-Rain or Shine cager Sidney Onwubere (12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds) and rookie Jamie Malonzo (10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks) were also impressive for NorthPort.