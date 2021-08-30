Coaches, players excited for PBA PH Cup resumption

Ginebra coach Tim Cone

Twelve teams from PBA are ready for the resumption of the Philippine Cup anytime this week at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Just like all other teams, coach Tim Cone of defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel said that they are all excited to return to the court after almost a month of hiatus.

“We are as ready as we can be,” said Cone Monday, Aug. 30.

“Needless to say, we are excited about getting back to playing. We are in the middle of the pack in the standings so we’re hoping to get off to a good start so we can make up some of the gap with the leaders.”

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the suspension of games last Aug. 3 following the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management or IATF to put Metro Manila back to a stricter Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) last Aug. 6 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, since last week, teams were allowed to resume training in Pampanga, which is under a more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine, and that resumption has been eyed Sept. 1 or 2.

Marcial said that everything – from the date of the continuation of the all-Filipino conference to the release of game schedules – would still depend on the RT-PCR test results of the teams.

“We’ll wait for the results until tomorrow,” said Marcial.

Prior to the postponement of games, on top of the team standings is Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok with an unblemished 4-0 record, followed by TNT Tropang Giga with a perfect 3-0 card.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero and TNT counterpart Chot Reyes have both expressed the readiness of their respective teams in the resumption of the tournament.

Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina shares the same sentiments, particularly the conditioning factor since all teams were not able to practice for almost three weeks, although players are doing individual workouts.

“We’re not letting little things slip as coaches and hopefully the attention to detail we’re stressing at practice translates to success for us once games resume,” added the ROS rookie coach.