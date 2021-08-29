2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers set Tuesday

Gilas Pilipinas

By JONAS TERRADO

FIBA is scheduled to hold a draw for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the world governing body’s headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

The proceedings are set at 6:30 p.m. Manila time, formally kicking off the road to FIBA’s centerpiece event which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

Gilas Pilipinas and Japan are assured of World Cup slots while Indonesia must reach the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup which was rescheduled next year in order to qualify.

But Gilas is expected to treat the Asian Qualifiers as a much-needed tournament to further develop into a team ready to compete against all comers by 2023.

Sixteen countries from the Asia/Oceania region will contest the six available slots from the Asian Qualifiers, beginning with the first round which consists of six windows.

Six more windows are also slated for the second and final round of the qualifiers for the 12 best teams from the initial phase.