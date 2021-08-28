Nuclear Bomb goes for second jewel in Philracom’s Triple Crown

Nuclear Bomb goes for a repeat in the second leg of the Philracom-sponsored Triple Crown.

Nuclear Bomb is just as determined to win Sunday’s second jewel of the Triple Crown today when he goes up against almost the same field he flattened in the opener at the MetroTurf Race Track of Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. (MMTCI) in Malvar, Batangas.

The son of Oh Oh Seven out of Hayley Rebecca and owned by Gabriel Gaerlan, Nuclear Bomb is out to prove his win in the opening leg of the of Philippine Racing Commission- sponsored event was no fluke.

Trained by Conrado “Dodek” Vicente, Nuclear Bomb came from behind to win the first leg that was contested over a distance of 1,600 neters.

The second led will be contested over a distance 1,800 meters which could be Nuclear Bomb’s own liking.

During the 1st leg held on July 25 at San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite, jockey Pabs Cabalejo masterfully guided his horse to the middle of the pack early on before making a move in the last 500 meters.

Bit by bit, Nuclear Bomb overtook his rivals, including the tiring speedster Liquid Gold before kicking to another gear in the final 200 meters to prevail.

Nuclear Bomb gave his connections the top prize of P2.1 million while War Cannon hung on to finish second worth P700,000 to the horse owner.

Late-charging Kevlar came in third (P350,000) while Kaparkan Falls managed to salvage fourth (P175,000).

Stayinthemoment (P105,000) and Hook On D Run (P70,000) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.