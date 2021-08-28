Janno Gibbs in funny threesome with Maui Taylor, Rose Van Ginkel

By NEIL RAMOS

On celluloid, no less.

Singer-actor Janno Gibbs is excited to see how fans would react to what may be his naughtiest film outing yet, Viva Film’s “69+1.”

“No, I think hindi lang ito ang naughtiest na nagawa ko, sexiest pa,” he said with a smile.

Directed by the ever-controversial Darryl Yap, “69+1” has Janno getting bawdy with not one but two of today’s hottest actresses: Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel.

Said Maui, “Naughty and sexy man pero sigurado maaaliw kayo!”

“69+1” is about lesbian couple Ivy (Maui) and Patricia (Rose) who are experiencing the so-called 7-year-itch.

To manage, they agreed to allow a man into their relationship for a throuple.

The lucky guy? Apol (Janno), a photographer.

Together, they will discover if a polyamorous relationship will actually work for them.

Or not.

Said Darryl, “Just to be clear, hindi ko ine-encourage ang mga tao to do what the characters do in the film. I’m not encouraging threesomes. It’s all about raising awareness that things like this could actually happen. I just want people to think.”

It is what he has been doing in a slew of films, including “Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar”, “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam” and “Revirginized,” just to name a few.

Darryl added, “People say I always try to ignite controversy with my films. No. I’m just trying to enlighten people. Di ba ang sarap lang na na-entertain ka na, napaisip ka pa? Hindi ko po gustong magpaka-kontrobersyal. I’m just showing people things that are hidden, often shoved aside, things considered controversial or taboo and make them think.”

Rose added, “Yes may mga sexy scenes kami sa pelikula but if you give it a try you will learn na hindi lang ito tungkol sa sex. May lesson siya.”

“69+1” streams on VivaMax Sept. 3.