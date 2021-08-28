Catching up with Gigi de Lana

Viral Kapamilya singer Gigi de Lana fulfills two of her biggest dreams with the upcoming release of her debut album produced by ABS-CBN Music and the staging of her own digital concert to be produced by ABS-CBN Events.

The RISE Artists Studio talent—whose spontaneous cover of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” that had several key alterations recently blew up on social media—will finally get to showcase more of her vocal prowess through a full-length album.

“Nag-pursige kami ng The Gigi Vibes band na gumawa ng sariling songs. Dun kami nag-grow at dun kami nag-start, so meron po kaming ilalabas na album,” Gigi shared, adding that she will drop her first single on Sept. 24.

She is also set to headline her first “YouTube Music Night” concert in December that promises to be full of surprises.

“We are preparing for something big and ito inaareglo na ng banda kung ano ba ‘yung gagawin sa mga kanta, gagawa kami ng medley, maraming pakulo. May guests din pero secret pa,” Gigi teased.

She will also be part of the Filipino music festival “1MX Dubai” that will be held live on Dec. 3.

Dubbed as ‘The Rising Viral Star,’ Gigi first entered the limelight when she competed in the inaugural season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in “It’s Showtime,” where she became one of the grand finalists.

During the onset of the pandemic, Gigi launched the online live gig “GG Vibes,” where she performs covers with The Gigi Vibes band and even takes song requests from viewers. “GG Vibes” regularly records netizens’ praises for Gigi’s amazing voice and amasses thousands of live viewers on Facebook and YouTube.

Aside from singing, Gigi has also ventured into acting, having played a supporting role in Star Cinema’s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” in 2020. This year, she officially became a Star Magic artist as she signed with ABS-CBN’s premier talent management arm during ‘Black Pen Day.’

Before Gigi, fellow ABS-CBN singers Jona, and Juris together with Jed Madela, staged two separate free virtual concerts for “YouTube Music Night” last February.