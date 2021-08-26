Maymay Entrata, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce, Janella and their social media nightmares

Janella Salvador, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce, and Maymay Entrata face the catastrophic consequences of their behavior on social media in the second season of the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”

The four new episodes will stream starting September 3, 8 pm on iWantTFC.

It will also air on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 PM.

In the first episode called “Lurker,” hardworking waitress Beng (Maymay) will suffer the dangers of oversharing on social media. After a rich online influencer named Trish (Michelle Vito) embarrasses her at work, Beng seeks revenge by lurking on Trish’s social media accounts in an evil attempt to ruin her life.

In “Altered,” Homer (Tony) is a tech-savvy guy who ruins the reputation of popular personalities for a living. With his expertise in manipulating photos, Homer successfully completes a high-profile job order but gets entangled in a web of lies and conspiracy as his name gets dragged into the murder of a wealthy businessman.

A friendship is ruined by a dating app in the second episode called “Found.” Here, Jenna (Barbie) helps her transgender best friend Kris (Lance Reblando) score a date with the dashing Vince (Jerome). Jenna, however, also begins to fall in love with Vince, leaving her to choose between her best friend or her newfound romance.

The fourth episode called “Barter” stars Janella as Janice, who became the sole provider of her younger sister after the death of their mother. To make ends meet, Janice resorts to selling defective appliances online, which will lead to the accidental death of a customer and a series of hauntings that will ruin her life forever.

The new episodes of “Click, Like, Share” also star Mutya Orquia, Louise Abuel, Sherry Lara, Franco Daza, Paolo Gumabao, Kate Alejandrino, Malou Crisologo, and Renz Aguilar.

The series is directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and produced by iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment in association with Dreamscape Entertainment and Kreativ Den.

Note, all episodes of the first season of “Click, Like, Share,” starring Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes, are also streaming for free in the Philippines on iWantTFC.